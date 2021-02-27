United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Photo: Reuters
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet accuses China of restricting civil rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong
- Activists and UN experts have said that at least one million Muslim Uygurs are detained in camps in the western region of Xinjiang
- China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism
Topic | Xinjiang
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Photo: Reuters