United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Photo: Reuters United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Photo: Reuters
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet accuses China of restricting civil rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong

  • Activists and UN experts have said that at least one million Muslim Uygurs are detained in camps in the western region of Xinjiang
  • China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:53am, 27 Feb, 2021

