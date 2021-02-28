At her confirmation hearing, US Trade Representative nominee Katherine Tai said China has to deliver on its trade deal commitments. Photo: AFP
US-China trade deal: Biden’s team seem unlikely to relent on Beijing’s commitments
- New US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says China must deliver on the purchase commitments it made in the phase one agreement signed in January last year
- China agreed to buy an additional US$200 billion worth of American goods and services but sour relations and Covid-19 led to targets being missed
Topic | US-China relations
At her confirmation hearing, US Trade Representative nominee Katherine Tai said China has to deliver on its trade deal commitments. Photo: AFP