A number of contenders are signalling interest in being the next Kuomintang chairman. Photo: AFP A number of contenders are signalling interest in being the next Kuomintang chairman. Photo: AFP
A number of contenders are signalling interest in being the next Kuomintang chairman. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

The hopefuls lining up to lead Taiwan’s Kuomintang out of the wilderness

  • Half a dozen candidates could challenge incumbent KMT chairman Johnny Chiang, including talk show host Jaw Shaw-kong
  • Youth is on Chiang’s side and Jaw will need more than public popularity if he wants to win the post, analysts say

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 10:00am, 28 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A number of contenders are signalling interest in being the next Kuomintang chairman. Photo: AFP A number of contenders are signalling interest in being the next Kuomintang chairman. Photo: AFP
A number of contenders are signalling interest in being the next Kuomintang chairman. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE