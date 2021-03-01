Donald Trump supporters gather outside the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, where Trump spoke on Sunday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says China ‘ripped us off for years’, hints at 2024 run for presidency
- In return to spotlight at conservative conference, former president says firms leaving US to create jobs in China should be ‘tariffed, fined and punished’
- Trump refers to ‘China virus’ and slams his successor Joe Biden for rejoining WHO, which he labels ‘puppets for China’
