China charges blogger who questioned official death toll in India border clash
- Qiu, who has 2.4 million Weibo followers, is charged after being among those detained under newly updated law against defaming ‘heroes’
- His post said that since the four Chinese soldiers killed had been sent to rescue a colonel, more must have died
