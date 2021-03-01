China said last month that four of its soldiers had died in the violent clash with Indian troops in June. Photo: Weibo China said last month that four of its soldiers had died in the violent clash with Indian troops in June. Photo: Weibo
China charges blogger who questioned official death toll in India border clash

  • Qiu, who has 2.4 million Weibo followers, is charged after being among those detained under newly updated law against defaming ‘heroes’
  • His post said that since the four Chinese soldiers killed had been sent to rescue a colonel, more must have died

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 Mar, 2021

