Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, to attend a court hearing on Monday. Photo: AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, to attend a court hearing on Monday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, to attend a court hearing on Monday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou
China /  Diplomacy

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say HSBC ‘fully knew’ that Huawei controlled affiliates that did business in Iran

  • US claims that Meng misled the bank are unreliable, an extradition hearing in Vancouver is told
  • Meng’s lawyers say she is the victim of an abuse of process, including political interference by Donald Trump

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:48am, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, to attend a court hearing on Monday. Photo: AP Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, to attend a court hearing on Monday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, to attend a court hearing on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE