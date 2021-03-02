Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, to attend a court hearing on Monday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say HSBC ‘fully knew’ that Huawei controlled affiliates that did business in Iran
- US claims that Meng misled the bank are unreliable, an extradition hearing in Vancouver is told
- Meng’s lawyers say she is the victim of an abuse of process, including political interference by Donald Trump
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
