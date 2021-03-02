Polish President Andrzej Duda reportedly told China’s President Xi Jinping that Poland was willing to cooperate with China in the pandemic fight. Photo: EPA-EFE Polish President Andrzej Duda reportedly told China’s President Xi Jinping that Poland was willing to cooperate with China in the pandemic fight. Photo: EPA-EFE
Polish President Andrzej Duda reportedly told China’s President Xi Jinping that Poland was willing to cooperate with China in the pandemic fight. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: President Xi offers China’s vaccines and a bigger market for farm goods to Poland

  • In a phone call with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Xi Jinping seeks to smooth a path to better ties with Central and Eastern Europe
  • Analysts in Europe say less promotion and more transparency about Chinese vaccines ‘would go a long way towards improving China’s reputation in the EU’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 2:23pm, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Polish President Andrzej Duda reportedly told China’s President Xi Jinping that Poland was willing to cooperate with China in the pandemic fight. Photo: EPA-EFE Polish President Andrzej Duda reportedly told China’s President Xi Jinping that Poland was willing to cooperate with China in the pandemic fight. Photo: EPA-EFE
Polish President Andrzej Duda reportedly told China’s President Xi Jinping that Poland was willing to cooperate with China in the pandemic fight. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE