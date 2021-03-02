China’s Type 052D missile destroyer Hefei (right) and Type 054A frigate Yuncheng docked in Saint Petersburg, Russia in 2017. China’s defence ministry has rejected suggestions that it could form a military alliance with Russia. Photo: AFP China’s Type 052D missile destroyer Hefei (right) and Type 054A frigate Yuncheng docked in Saint Petersburg, Russia in 2017. China’s defence ministry has rejected suggestions that it could form a military alliance with Russia. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China-Russia ties: ‘no plans for military alliance’ to take on US

  • China’s defence ministry says Beijing will chart its own course of non-alignment and non-confrontation
  • Moscow has said it would not rule out a possible pact with its neighbour

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Minnie Chan
Updated: 11:18pm, 2 Mar, 2021

