China’s Type 052D missile destroyer Hefei (right) and Type 054A frigate Yuncheng docked in Saint Petersburg, Russia in 2017. China’s defence ministry has rejected suggestions that it could form a military alliance with Russia. Photo: AFP
China-Russia ties: ‘no plans for military alliance’ to take on US
- China’s defence ministry says Beijing will chart its own course of non-alignment and non-confrontation
- Moscow has said it would not rule out a possible pact with its neighbour
Topic | China-Russia relations
