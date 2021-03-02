The USTR said China’s unfair trade practices and market restrictions threatened America’s technological edge and undermined its national interests. Photo: Xinhua The USTR said China’s unfair trade practices and market restrictions threatened America’s technological edge and undermined its national interests. Photo: Xinhua
US will use ‘all available tools’ to tackle China on trade, make human rights issues a priority

  • USTR report indicates hardline approach will continue, saying unfair trade practices harm American workers and businesses
  • It will also target ‘widespread human rights abuses of the Chinese government’s forced labour programme’ in Xinjiang

Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Mar, 2021

