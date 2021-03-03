The decline in growth in the number of Chinese students studying the US is directly related to the Trump administration’s restrictions, according to a Beijing-based think tank. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese students weigh overseas options as Covid-19 and US visa limits take toll: report
- The Trump administration’s restrictions on academics have contributed to almost stagnant growth in the number of Chinese students heading to the United States, think tank says
- Some parents are ‘opting for international schools in China’ rather than sending their children elsewhere
Topic | US-China relations
The decline in growth in the number of Chinese students studying the US is directly related to the Trump administration’s restrictions, according to a Beijing-based think tank. Photo: Xinhua