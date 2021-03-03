Admiral Philip Davidson has put forward a US$27 billion plan to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, including a US$1.6 billion 360-degree Aegis Ashore missile defence system in Guam. Photo: AP Photo
China-US tension: American commander seeks US$27 billion to hold back PLA in the Indo-Pacific
- Admiral Philip Davidson outlines plan for new military hardware and to hold drills with allies as rivalry with Beijing continues under Biden administration
- Submission to US Congress includes proposal to build a US$2.3 billion constellation of space-based radars
Topic | US-China relations
Admiral Philip Davidson has put forward a US$27 billion plan to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, including a US$1.6 billion 360-degree Aegis Ashore missile defence system in Guam. Photo: AP Photo