Admiral Philip Davidson has put forward a US$27 billion plan to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, including a US$1.6 billion 360-degree Aegis Ashore missile defence system in Guam. Photo: AP Photo
China-US tension: American commander seeks US$27 billion to hold back PLA in the Indo-Pacific

  • Admiral Philip Davidson outlines plan for new military hardware and to hold drills with allies as rivalry with Beijing continues under Biden administration
  • Submission to US Congress includes proposal to build a US$2.3 billion constellation of space-based radars

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Updated: 9:00am, 3 Mar, 2021

