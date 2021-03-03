Asian-Americans at a protest last year in Boston against the rise in racism fuelled by anti-China rhetoric in the US in the early days of the new coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP Asian-Americans at a protest last year in Boston against the rise in racism fuelled by anti-China rhetoric in the US in the early days of the new coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
US public turns against China in worst poll savaging since last year’s record

  • Gallup survey shows favourable views of the rival power at an all-time low of 20 per cent, with only Iran and North Korea more unpopular
  • The result is a steep decline on 2020 when China’s popularity fell below its previous lowest point in August 1989

Catherine Wong
Updated: 8:09pm, 3 Mar, 2021

Asian-Americans at a protest last year in Boston against the rise in racism fuelled by anti-China rhetoric in the US in the early days of the new coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP Asian-Americans at a protest last year in Boston against the rise in racism fuelled by anti-China rhetoric in the US in the early days of the new coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
