Asian-Americans at a protest last year in Boston against the rise in racism fuelled by anti-China rhetoric in the US in the early days of the new coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AP
US public turns against China in worst poll savaging since last year’s record
- Gallup survey shows favourable views of the rival power at an all-time low of 20 per cent, with only Iran and North Korea more unpopular
- The result is a steep decline on 2020 when China’s popularity fell below its previous lowest point in August 1989
Topic | US-China relations
