South Korea has established two new military hotlines with the People’s Liberation Army in addition to the three existing military phone lines between the two countries. Photo: AP Photo
China and South Korea open new lines of communication to cut the chance of a military mishap
- Hotlines will link South Korean navy and air force with counterparts in PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command
- In December, Seoul said it scrambled fighter jets after Chinese and Russian aircraft entered its air defence identification zone
Topic | North Korea
