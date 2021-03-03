South Korea has established two new military hotlines with the People’s Liberation Army in addition to the three existing military phone lines between the two countries. Photo: AP Photo South Korea has established two new military hotlines with the People’s Liberation Army in addition to the three existing military phone lines between the two countries. Photo: AP Photo
China and South Korea open new lines of communication to cut the chance of a military mishap

  • Hotlines will link South Korean navy and air force with counterparts in PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command
  • In December, Seoul said it scrambled fighter jets after Chinese and Russian aircraft entered its air defence identification zone

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:58pm, 3 Mar, 2021

South Korea has established two new military hotlines with the People’s Liberation Army in addition to the three existing military phone lines between the two countries. Photo: AP Photo
