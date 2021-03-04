Military rivalry between China and America has continued under the new US administration. Photo: Reuters
US marines chief calls China ‘the pacing threat for the next decade’
- General David Berger meanwhile downgrades Russia threat, putting it alongside Iran, North Korea and extremist groups
- It follows remarks last month that to compete with China and Russia, US military needs ‘a new framework for assessing readiness’
Topic | US-China relations
