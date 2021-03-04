Military rivalry between China and America has continued under the new US administration. Photo: Reuters Military rivalry between China and America has continued under the new US administration. Photo: Reuters
US marines chief calls China ‘the pacing threat for the next decade’

  • General David Berger meanwhile downgrades Russia threat, putting it alongside Iran, North Korea and extremist groups
  • It follows remarks last month that to compete with China and Russia, US military needs ‘a new framework for assessing readiness’

Kristin Huang
Updated: 10:00am, 4 Mar, 2021

