Germany plans to send a frigate to Asia later this year, returning via the South China Sea. Photo: Getty Images
Beijing to Berlin: respect South China Sea sovereignty during frigate visit
- Germany plans to send its first warship since 2002 to the heavily contested waterway in August as part of its Indo-Pacific policy
- Senior government officials in Berlin say the ship will not pass within the “12-nautical-mile” limit of any land features
Topic | South China Sea
Germany plans to send a frigate to Asia later this year, returning via the South China Sea. Photo: Getty Images