Germany plans to send a frigate to Asia later this year, returning via the South China Sea. Photo: Getty Images Germany plans to send a frigate to Asia later this year, returning via the South China Sea. Photo: Getty Images
Beijing to Berlin: respect South China Sea sovereignty during frigate visit

  • Germany plans to send its first warship since 2002 to the heavily contested waterway in August as part of its Indo-Pacific policy
  • Senior government officials in Berlin say the ship will not pass within the “12-nautical-mile” limit of any land features

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:56pm, 3 Mar, 2021

