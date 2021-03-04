Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at court following a lunch break in Vancouver, Canada on Monday. Photo: Reuters Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at court following a lunch break in Vancouver, Canada on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou
China /  Diplomacy

developing | ‘Abhorrent’ remarks by Donald Trump take centre stage at Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing

  • The Huawei executive’s lawyers say Trump made ‘intimidating’ threats to intervene in her case, reducing Meng from a human being to ‘chattel’
  • They want the case extradition case thrown out as a result, but Canadian government lawyers say the argument is ‘moot’ because Trump is no longer US president

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 2:54am, 4 Mar, 2021

