US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the foreign policy priorities for the Biden administration on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken says China poses 21st century’s greatest geopolitical challenge
- Address by US secretary of state urges ‘standing up for our values when human rights are abused in Xinjiang or democracy is trampled in Hong Kong’
- Blinken stresses a foreign policy that sheds bluster and bullying and shores up ties with allies
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the foreign policy priorities for the Biden administration on Wednesday. Photo: AFP