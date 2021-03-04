US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the foreign policy priorities for the Biden administration on Wednesday. Photo: AFP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the foreign policy priorities for the Biden administration on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China / Diplomacy

Antony Blinken says China poses 21st century’s greatest geopolitical challenge

  • Address by US secretary of state urges ‘standing up for our values when human rights are abused in Xinjiang or democracy is trampled in Hong Kong’
  • Blinken stresses a foreign policy that sheds bluster and bullying and shores up ties with allies

US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Washington

Updated: 3:18am, 4 Mar, 2021

