The US agenda left room for cooperation with China in areas like climate change, global health security, arms control and non-proliferation. Photo: Reuters
US sets out security agenda ‘to prevail in strategic competition with China’, other nations
- It describes Beijing as the only competitor with the power to ‘mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system’
- Restoring global leadership role and boosting alliances are priorities in directive that reflects Biden administration’s tougher line on China
Topic | US-China relations
