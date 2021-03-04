Brunei has been among the recipients of the more than half a billion Chinese vaccine doses pledged to governments overseas. Photo: Xinhua
China juggles vaccine diplomacy drive with demand for Covid-19 doses at home
- The country has made exports of vaccines a priority, in the form of donations and commercial deals
- But the focus may shift to upping the pace of inoculation domestically, with under 4 per cent of its people having had a jab
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
Brunei has been among the recipients of the more than half a billion Chinese vaccine doses pledged to governments overseas. Photo: Xinhua