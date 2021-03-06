China’s ‘dual circulation’ development model aims to reduce the country’s reliance on trade in favour of domestic consumption. Photo: Xinhua
How China’s foreign policy priorities could change in post-pandemic world
- A push for economic self-reliance may have implications for international policies including the belt and road strategy
- Observers will be watching Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s press conference on Sunday for clues to any shift in Beijing’s focus
Topic | National People's Congress (NPC)
