CCTV’s headquarters in Beijing is home to the Chinese state-run television network CCTV and its overseas arm CGTN. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

CGTN set to return to European screens, but French regulator warns about future conduct

  • The Chinese broadcaster receives approval to transmit its English-language programming out of France
  • Network is subject to legislation that ‘guarantees respect for human dignity as well as honesty, independence and pluralism of information’

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 1:53am, 5 Mar, 2021

