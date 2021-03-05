Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her Vancouver home to attend an extradition hearing in Vancouver on Monday. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Putting Meng Wanzhou on trial would be ‘triumph for rule of law’, Canadian government lawyer says
- Robert Frater ridiculed defence claims that comments by Donald Trump had tainted Meng’s prosecution, describing the argument as ‘adjectives in search of facts’
- He said justice would be served if the Huawei executive were to be extradited and put on trial for fraud, ‘whether she is convicted or acquitted’
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
