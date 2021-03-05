China is unlikely to relax its travel restrictions as it seeks to prevent importing new coronavirus cases. Photo: Bloomberg China is unlikely to relax its travel restrictions as it seeks to prevent importing new coronavirus cases. Photo: Bloomberg
Covid-19: China may not relax border controls until 2022 as vaccination plan makes slow progress

  • Preventing imported cases from sparking local outbreaks is ‘the priority among the priorities’, NDRC says in annual report
  • Herd immunity in China will not be achieved until the middle of next year at the earliest, head of Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:35pm, 5 Mar, 2021

China is unlikely to relax its travel restrictions as it seeks to prevent importing new coronavirus cases. Photo: Bloomberg China is unlikely to relax its travel restrictions as it seeks to prevent importing new coronavirus cases. Photo: Bloomberg
