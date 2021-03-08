The Ethiopia-Djibouti railway, Africa’s first modern electrified rail route, was built by Chinese firms. Photo: Xinhua
Can China keep investment strategy on track as Ethiopian railways hit buffers?
- Ethiopia’s struggles to service loans that paid for railways and other infrastructure are complicated by conflict and coronavirus
- But some unprofitable projects also raise questions over the risks involved for Chinese lenders
Topic | China-Africa relations
