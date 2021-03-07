Construction is visible on the Vietnam-controlled Southwest Cay, in the Spratly Islands. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea: what are rival claimants building on islands and reefs?
- China, Vietnam and the Philippines occupy the most features in the contested waters, and many of their claims overlap
- All three countries are expanding their presence and building military facilities
