China’s military spending is the second highest in the world after the United States, according to a US report. Photo: Reuters
China-US rivalry: Washington must keep pace with Beijing on military spending, analysts say
- America ‘must work with allies to ensure they are capable of meeting the challenges and potential threats posed by China’, political scientist Larry Wortzel says
- Beijing’s latest spending plans ‘confirm that China’s leaders continue to prioritise military modernisation’, Centre for Strategic and International Security report says
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
