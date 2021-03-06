China and the United States are the world’s two biggest carbon polluters. Photo: Shutterstock China and the United States are the world’s two biggest carbon polluters. Photo: Shutterstock
China and the United States are the world’s two biggest carbon polluters. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

China, the US and how tensions cloud climate change prospects

  • They are the world’s biggest carbon polluters and both need to act to make the fast cuts needed to stop warming the atmosphere
  • Beijing and Washington have appointed veteran negotiators to but other issues threaten to get in the way

Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:51pm, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China and the United States are the world’s two biggest carbon polluters. Photo: Shutterstock China and the United States are the world’s two biggest carbon polluters. Photo: Shutterstock
China and the United States are the world’s two biggest carbon polluters. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE