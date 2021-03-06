This year’s annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference has been asked to consider relaxing restrictions on overseas academic exchanges. Photo: AFP This year’s annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference has been asked to consider relaxing restrictions on overseas academic exchanges. Photo: AFP
This year’s annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference has been asked to consider relaxing restrictions on overseas academic exchanges. Photo: AFP
China’s restrictions on overseas academic exchanges ‘could harm policy’

  • A proposal submitted to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference says measures have gone too far
  • Jia Qingquo does not advocate removing all limits but warns excessive approvals are hampering advice to government

Teddy Ng
Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Mar, 2021

