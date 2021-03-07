Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing on March 7, 2021. Photo: Xinhua Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing on March 7, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘two sessions’: Beijing promises Covid-19 vaccination for Chinese, even those living abroad

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi says ‘Spring Seedling Action’ will ensure nationals receive either home-grown or foreign vaccine
  • Beijing says a digital health passport will ease the flow of travellers and supply chain but inequality renders the concept controversial

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Jack Lau
Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Mar, 2021

