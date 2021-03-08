Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China’s new Coast Guard Law does not target any one country. Photo: EPA-EFE
China tries to pacify India and Japan as US reaches out to regional allies
- China’s foreign minister says new coastguard law not aimed at any one country and Tokyo should keep eye on the longer term
- Wang Yi downplays military confrontation along Himalayan border, Indian analyst says
