Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China’s new Coast Guard Law does not target any one country. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China’s new Coast Guard Law does not target any one country. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China’s new Coast Guard Law does not target any one country. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China tries to pacify India and Japan as US reaches out to regional allies

  • China’s foreign minister says new coastguard law not aimed at any one country and Tokyo should keep eye on the longer term
  • Wang Yi downplays military confrontation along Himalayan border, Indian analyst says

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 7:19am, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China’s new Coast Guard Law does not target any one country. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China’s new Coast Guard Law does not target any one country. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China’s new Coast Guard Law does not target any one country. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE