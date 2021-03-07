Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the Chinese government has no room for compromise on the issue of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the Chinese government has no room for compromise on the issue of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the Chinese government has no room for compromise on the issue of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Don’t cross Hong Kong, Taiwan ‘red lines’, China tells US

  • But there is potential for common ground on climate change and the pandemic, Chinese foreign minister says
  • Confrontation likely to continue even if two countries can work together on some issues, analysts say

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 11:55pm, 7 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the Chinese government has no room for compromise on the issue of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the Chinese government has no room for compromise on the issue of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the Chinese government has no room for compromise on the issue of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE