Reporters attend an online press conference by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
China will live up to its word on EU investment treaty: foreign minister
- Wang Yi says China backs European Union playing a bigger role in global affairs
- But issues around labour rights and forced labour are causing a backlash from EU parliamentarians
Topic | China-EU relations
Reporters attend an online press conference by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo