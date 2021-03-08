China is looking to the developing world for support as the US seeks to revive alliances within the region and with Europe. Photo: Reuters
China looks to developing world as US stages global comeback
- China’s foreign minister puts the focus on Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia in his annual press conference
- Beijing might find it more difficult to hold sway as Biden tries to revive international alliances
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
