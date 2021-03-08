International criticism is growing of China’s policies in its far western region of Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Xinjiang ‘genocide’ claims are ‘fake news’, Chinese foreign minister says
- Wang Yi hits back at Western claims of genocidal treatment of ethnic minority groups in the region as lies designed to undermine security
- China is under growing criticism from abroad over its policies related to Uygurs, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz communities
