ICBC is one of four Chinese lenders that have provided debt relief during the pandemic. Photo: Roy Issa
Chinese lenders have extended US$7.6 billion in pandemic debt relief, mainly to Africa
- Most of it went to Angola, partly because it is China’s largest borrower, according to Johns Hopkins SAIS China Africa Research Initiative
- Only three African nations have released details of their G20 debt relief
