Concerns grow for Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu after she misses International Women’s Day awards

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the activist had intended to attend virtual ceremony honouring women of courage
  • Last known communication with Wang and her husband was on Sunday and their whereabouts are currently unknown

Owen Churchill
Updated: 10:24am, 9 Mar, 2021

