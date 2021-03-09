Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu failed to attend a US State Department awards ceremony honouring her as an international woman of courage. Photo: Tom Wang
Concerns grow for Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Yu after she misses International Women’s Day awards
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the activist had intended to attend virtual ceremony honouring women of courage
- Last known communication with Wang and her husband was on Sunday and their whereabouts are currently unknown
