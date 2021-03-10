China’s plans for a new hydropower plant on the Yarlung Tsangpo River are likely to upset India. Photo: Xinhua China’s plans for a new hydropower plant on the Yarlung Tsangpo River are likely to upset India. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China-India relations: Beijing should speed up hydropower project, Tibetan official says

  • Planning and environmental impact assessments for dams on Yarlung Tsangpo River ‘should be approved as soon as possible’, region’s Communist Party deputy chief says
  • Chairman of development company said in November the project would help to ensure China’s ‘water resources security and homeland security’

Topic |   China-India relations
Kinling Lo
Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
