China has launched a digital health certificate that it hopes will help make foreign travel easier for its citizens. Photo: EPA-EFE
Covid-19: China launches digital health certificates for overseas travel
- WeChat-based system uses QR codes to show travellers’ coronavirus and antibody test results and whether they have been vaccinated
- China ready to discuss ‘the establishment of mutual recognition mechanisms’ with other countries, foreign ministry says
Topic | China coronavirus vaccine
China has launched a digital health certificate that it hopes will help make foreign travel easier for its citizens. Photo: EPA-EFE