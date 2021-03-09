German researcher Adrian Zenz’s 2018 work was among the first to show that more than 1 million Uygur Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Human rights in China: Beijing endorses legal action against German scholar over Xinjiang abuse claims
- Lawsuits seek apologies and financial compensation from Adrian Zenz, the researcher central to claims of abuses in the Chinese region
- Zenz says the legal action does not bother him and shows his research is being noticed
Topic | Human rights in China
German researcher Adrian Zenz’s 2018 work was among the first to show that more than 1 million Uygur Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP