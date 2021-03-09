German researcher Adrian Zenz’s 2018 work was among the first to show that more than 1 million Uygur Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP German researcher Adrian Zenz’s 2018 work was among the first to show that more than 1 million Uygur Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
German researcher Adrian Zenz’s 2018 work was among the first to show that more than 1 million Uygur Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Human rights in China: Beijing endorses legal action against German scholar over Xinjiang abuse claims

  • Lawsuits seek apologies and financial compensation from Adrian Zenz, the researcher central to claims of abuses in the Chinese region
  • Zenz says the legal action does not bother him and shows his research is being noticed

Topic |   Human rights in China
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:31pm, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
German researcher Adrian Zenz’s 2018 work was among the first to show that more than 1 million Uygur Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP German researcher Adrian Zenz’s 2018 work was among the first to show that more than 1 million Uygur Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
German researcher Adrian Zenz’s 2018 work was among the first to show that more than 1 million Uygur Muslims had been detained in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE