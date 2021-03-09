The European People’s Party is set to adopt a hardline policy on China. Photo: Bloomberg The European People’s Party is set to adopt a hardline policy on China. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

Europe’s biggest party set to take tougher line on China, push Taiwan investment deal

  • The European People’s Party lends support for investment agreement with Beijing, but calls for ban on goods made in ‘re-education camps’
  • Draft policy paper calls for Taipei to be invited to take part in WHO meetings

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 12:20am, 10 Mar, 2021

