China’s annual legislative sessions are under way in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s officials play up ‘rise of the East, decline of the West’
- Ahead of Communist Party centenary in July, cadres have hailed ‘extraordinary accomplishments’ at meetings in Beijing
- With pandemic largely under control, President Xi Jinping says young Chinese can ‘stand tall and feel proud’ when they go abroad
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
China’s annual legislative sessions are under way in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua