China’s annual legislative sessions are under way in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua China’s annual legislative sessions are under way in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s annual legislative sessions are under way in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China’s officials play up ‘rise of the East, decline of the West’

  • Ahead of Communist Party centenary in July, cadres have hailed ‘extraordinary accomplishments’ at meetings in Beijing
  • With pandemic largely under control, President Xi Jinping says young Chinese can ‘stand tall and feel proud’ when they go abroad

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 11:15pm, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s annual legislative sessions are under way in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua China’s annual legislative sessions are under way in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s annual legislative sessions are under way in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE