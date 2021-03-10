British ambassador to China Caroline Wilson. Photo: Felix Wong British ambassador to China Caroline Wilson. Photo: Felix Wong
British ambassador to China Caroline Wilson. Photo: Felix Wong
China-UK ties: British ambassador stands by her article on Beijing’s restrictions on foreign media

  • ‘No doubt the outgoing Chinese ambassador to the UK stands by the 170+ pieces he was free to place in mainstream British media,’ Caroline Wilson says on Twitter
  • Envoy was earlier summoned to the Chinese foreign ministry to answer for her comments on press freedoms

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 3:04pm, 10 Mar, 2021

