The children’s picture book which included a reference to the Covid-19 originating in China. Photo: Handout
Children’s book pulped over claim Covid-19 originated in China
- German publisher apologises after Chinese consulate objects and warns local community to be vigilant against acts of hatred
- Virus origins have been politicised in many countries leading to rise in harassment and violence against Asians
Topic | Coronavirus China
The children’s picture book which included a reference to the Covid-19 originating in China. Photo: Handout