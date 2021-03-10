The children’s picture book which included a reference to the Covid-19 originating in China. Photo: Handout The children’s picture book which included a reference to the Covid-19 originating in China. Photo: Handout
Children’s book pulped over claim Covid-19 originated in China

  • German publisher apologises after Chinese consulate objects and warns local community to be vigilant against acts of hatred
  • Virus origins have been politicised in many countries leading to rise in harassment and violence against Asians

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 10 Mar, 2021

The children’s picture book which included a reference to the Covid-19 originating in China. Photo: Handout
