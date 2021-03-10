Xi Jinping pictured with Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in 2019. Photo: Reuters Xi Jinping pictured with Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping pictured with Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China will work with Russia on policy towards US, says ambassador to Moscow

  • Zhang Hanhui tells Russian news agency Interfax that the two countries have a ‘special responsibility’ to maintain world peace and stability
  • Joe Biden has pledged to take a tough stance towards Beijing and Moscow and is working to strengthen relations with US allies

Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:58pm, 10 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping pictured with Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in 2019. Photo: Reuters Xi Jinping pictured with Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping pictured with Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE