Xi Jinping pictured with Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China will work with Russia on policy towards US, says ambassador to Moscow
- Zhang Hanhui tells Russian news agency Interfax that the two countries have a ‘special responsibility’ to maintain world peace and stability
- Joe Biden has pledged to take a tough stance towards Beijing and Moscow and is working to strengthen relations with US allies
Topic | US-China relations
Xi Jinping pictured with Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg in 2019. Photo: Reuters