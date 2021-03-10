Beijing wants to attract more top scientific talent to work in China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s tech push includes plans to lure more skilled migrants
- Five-year plan calls for talent to be brought in to help drive areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, life sciences, space and aviation
- It says policy for highly skilled foreigners to work in China, permanent residency system will be improved
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Beijing wants to attract more top scientific talent to work in China. Photo: EPA-EFE