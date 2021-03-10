The US should not let its budgeting process be a disadvantage in its tech race with China, Pentagon official Michael Brown says. Photo: Xinhua The US should not let its budgeting process be a disadvantage in its tech race with China, Pentagon official Michael Brown says. Photo: Xinhua
US-China tech war: America being held back by budgetary red tape, Pentagon official says

  • China is ‘focused on high technology to transform their economy’, says Michael Brown, director of the defence innovation unit
  • ‘As we all know, it takes two years to plan a dollar of spending’ at the US defence department, he says

Catherine Wong
Updated: 9:00pm, 10 Mar, 2021

