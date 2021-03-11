Premier Li Keqiang said China had been “open, transparent and cooperative” and supported the WHO mission. Photo: Xinhua Premier Li Keqiang said China had been “open, transparent and cooperative” and supported the WHO mission. Photo: Xinhua
Premier Li Keqiang said China had been “open, transparent and cooperative” and supported the WHO mission. Photo: Xinhua
Li Keqiang says China will continue to work with WHO on Covid-19 origins

  • But premier sidesteps question of whether more early outbreak data will be released to investigators
  • It follows remarks from WHO team member that science has been ‘absolutely crushed’ by politics and anti-China sentiment

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Mar, 2021

