Premier Li Keqiang addresses the closing press conference of the legislative meeting in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-US relations: Premier Li Keqiang hopes both sides can find ‘common ground’ ahead of Alaska talks even if they ‘can’t work everything out any time soon’
- Li says he hopes the two sides can work to build trust after it was confirmed that senior officials will meet next week in Anchorage
- But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has downplayed the prospect of restarting the dialogue between the two without concrete action from Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
