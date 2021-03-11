Premier Li Keqiang is seen on a screen in Beijing giving a press conference at the end of the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: AP
Li Keqiang says Taiwan’s politicians welcome for talks if they accept there is ‘one China’
- Premier reiterates that ‘1992 consensus’ should be basis for dialogue and says Beijing ‘will continue to promote peaceful development of relations’
- Taipei says it should ‘take note of the mindset of the Taiwanese people and refrain from using political terms to hold back amicable interaction’
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
