Premier Li Keqiang is seen on a screen in Beijing giving a press conference at the end of the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: AP Premier Li Keqiang is seen on a screen in Beijing giving a press conference at the end of the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: AP
Premier Li Keqiang is seen on a screen in Beijing giving a press conference at the end of the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Li Keqiang says Taiwan’s politicians welcome for talks if they accept there is ‘one China’

  • Premier reiterates that ‘1992 consensus’ should be basis for dialogue and says Beijing ‘will continue to promote peaceful development of relations’
  • Taipei says it should ‘take note of the mindset of the Taiwanese people and refrain from using political terms to hold back amicable interaction’

Topic |   Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Eduardo BaptistaLawrence Chung
Eduardo Baptista and Lawrence Chung

Updated: 12:02am, 12 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Premier Li Keqiang is seen on a screen in Beijing giving a press conference at the end of the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: AP Premier Li Keqiang is seen on a screen in Beijing giving a press conference at the end of the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: AP
Premier Li Keqiang is seen on a screen in Beijing giving a press conference at the end of the National People’s Congress on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE