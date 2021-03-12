US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China should brace for ‘difficult’ issues during Alaska meeting, US says
- ‘There is a long litany of disagreements,’ according to the US State Department, with topics likely to include Hong Kong, Taiwan and China’s treatment of Uygurs
- The Biden administration also recognises areas of potential collaboration, including climate change
